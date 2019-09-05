Commission makes no decision on contract with former employee

A wage issue kept the Walworth County Commissioners from making a decision on whether to enter into a contract with a former employee.

Walworth County Highway Superintendent Gary Byre had asked the commission at the last meeting to consider hiring former employee Penny Goetz as a contract employee to help train the new secretary in his department. Goetz had once held that position.

Brye had also asked the commission to consider hiring two part-time employees in the highway department. At Monday’s meeting, he said Goetz would be one of those employees.

According to county auditor Becky Krein, members of the board were not in agreement on the hourly wage for the contract since part-time employees in that department was $15.42 per hour. Byre had asked for the contract to be $17 per hour. Commissioners did not make a decision on whether to enter into that contract at the wage Byre requested.

Commissioners also discussed a previous decision about cutting the tipping fees at the Walworth County Landfill for a clean-up project in Mobridge.

Commissioner Jim Houck told the board he did not understand that the property involved in the clean-up was not the property of the Mobridge Rodeo Association but of several of its members. MRA member and former president Pat Thorstenson had requested the reduced fees for a project that included tearing down several buildings and cleaning up the area just east of the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds. The plan is to danate the land to the MRA when the clean-up is coplete.

Houck said he agreed with reduced tipping fees for clean-up projects that are non-profit. Since the property did not belong to the organization, but several of its members, he did not agree that this project fell under those parameters.

He made a motion to rescind the decision for the reduced fees, but that motion died for lack of a second.

In other business the Walworth County Commission:

• Approve the date for a special meeting to approve the 2020 budget for Friday, Sept. 13. The budget has been approved but changes will need to be made for late budget requests.

• Heard Byre report he is waiting for bids to remove a structure the county has abandoned at Swan Creek.

• Approved the hiring of Karlea Stahl to fill the deputy vacancy in the sheriff’s department. Stahl has law enforcement experience in Sully County and will start in Walworth County on Sept. 16.