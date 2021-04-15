Commission questions state auditor about full audit of 2020

Walworth County Commissioners heard Dave Schlosser of the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit report there are some issues with the 2018-19 audit that have been noted that are currently being addressed.

Commission chair Jim Houck, earlier in the meeting expressed concern that the county would be paying more than $90,000 in funds from the general fund to an account for cell closure at the Walworth County Landfill. This is a move required by law to insure funds are available when needed when closing cells at the landfill.

It was explained that the landfill revenue funds were transferred to the general fund for that purpose but were not transferred to the designated account. That transfer was made.

Commissioner Rick Cain said there are rumors floating around the courthouse that funds were missing from the revenues recorded between the treasurer’s office and the auditor’s office asked Schlosser if it were true. Schlosser said the other issue of the $6,000 difference between the funds received in the treasurer’s office and what was filed through the auditor’s office in the 2018-19 audit could simply be a mistake in manual entry into the system and would be reconciled.

Cain then asked him if there were funds missing in the 2020 report between the two offices. He said he had heard it was a much larger sum and wondered if the funds have been misappropriated or if a theft occurred.

Schlosser said his team was working on the 2018-19 audit and had not delved into the 2020 audit as that was not planned for this review. Cain asked him for a proposal for what it would take to conduct a forensic review of the that year’s business through the state office.

Schlosser said the treasurer’s office had already reconciled revenues collected with the banks. He said if this could not be reconciled there was probably more of an issue. He said it will take going through all journal entries to find out if mistakes were made in entering funds into the system.

Walworth County Auditor Eve Cagnones told the commission there were some duties required, such as balancing the reports between the treasurers and auditors offices on a monthly basis, that have not been completed for several years, but will now be.

Cagnones asked the commission permission to hire another part-time deputy in her office as she is not able to complete the duties of the auditor and the duties of the deputy auditor that she had before taking on the auditor’s position. She said she is busy cleaning up the mess left by the former auditor and is falling behind.

Cagnones asked permission to hire someone as soon as possible. She asked to advertise for a full-time position with the possibility of the person hired to move into part-time work in another department once the auditor’s office is back in order.

Commissioner Scott Schilling voiced his opposition about jumping into this without thinking it through, but the commission approved advertising for the position.

Emergency radios

Walworth County Emergency Manager Jeff Jensen told the board he had met with all the fire chiefs and assistant chiefs in the county to hash out problems within the fire departments in the county.

He said the biggest issue is communication procedures as departments working on the same fire cannot communicate with each other on the radio system currently used. Jensen said the Glenham Fire Department is working with smaller hand-held devices that are not hooked into a system.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B25189288.294053299;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>

He said he is currently working on creating a Walworth County Fire channel on which all communication could be conducted on an emergency site.

Jensen has also contacted other counties and state officials about tapping into their communication systems in order to have the availability to talk to them if they are providing mutual aid in an emergency.