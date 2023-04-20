Commission takes discussion of solar ordinance off the table

The recent discussions about a solar ordinance for Walworth County came to an abrupt halt at the Walworth County Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 18, when Chairman Jim Houck declared that he was taking any discussions about a solar ordinance off the table for the remainder of the year.

Houck said his decision was made in light of statements made at the April 6 commission meeting that suggested the commission was planning to pass a solar ordinance without the required public hearings as well as a letter submitted by a Glenham resident that threatened to consult the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on legal action against the commission members if the commission didn’t make accommodations and modifications to the ordinance in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“That little dog and pony show that we had at the last meeting, when we were accused of trying to ram these ordinances down the public’s throat, when several members knew we have to have a minimum of three public hearings for public input and then we were threatened that a person’s civil liberties were being violated and she was going to contact the ACLU – that’s unacceptable,” he said. “I’ve decided we’re just going to take the ordinances off the table. We’re not going to discuss them anymore. And at this time, I can see no reason to put them back on for this year. We might decide to do something different later on but at this time, I have no intention of putting them back on the table this year.”

Resident Linda Beaman attempted to ask a question following Houck’s statement but was shut down.

“We’re not taking public comment anymore either, not after last meeting,” he said.

At the April 6 meeting, a draft of the ordinance was given to the Zoning Board by the Zoning Commission, a first step in passing an ordinance for any solar project that could be proposed in the county. Initially, the Zoning Board had planned to discuss the draft ordinance at the April 18 meeting with the intention of scheduling public hearings when the ordinance was ready for public comment.

Later, during a break in the April 18 meeting, Beaman requested a voice vote from the entire commission on Houck’s decision to table discussions about the ordinance but Houck turned her down, saying as the chairman, making that decision is under his purview. He went on to say the commission may take up the issue again, but not until they have legal representation. Presumably, the State’s Attorney for Walworth County, Vaughn Beck, would get involved at that point.

In a post-meeting phone call, Beck said he was unaware of the letter received by the commission or Houck’s decision to table the topic.

In other business, the commission:

• Heard from Lowry resident Lyle Perman who said he was encouraged to hear that the commission was working to update zoning ordinances that had been developed in 2015 to 2016. He said ordinances will never be perfect and some people won’t like them but it’s important to schedule meetings so people can talk about them. This statement was made during the public forum portion of the meeting before Houck tabled discussions about the solar ordinance.

• Approved a motion to name Justin Loesch to represent Walworth County on the Draft Board instead of commissioner Duane Mohr.

• Heard an update from Walworth County Emergency Services Manager, Jeff Jensen, who said most of the area radios have been updated to a new system and the early feedback is that it is much easier to use. The remaining radios that need reprogramming should be done in July. Jensen also mentioned that this week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota and a test of alarms is scheduled on Thursday, April 20, at 2 p.m.

• Approved a budget supplement in the amount of $4,854.55 for Emergency Services to cover the Lake Hiddenwood hydrologic & hydraulic (H & H) study as well as reimbursement for radio upgrades.

• Heard an update from Highway Department Superintendent Gary Byre on the road haul agreement with the Hoffman CAFO. He said the previously drawn-up agreement with engineering firm KLJ is being reviewed.

• Approved and signed an amended funding agreement for a project called WCBD3, between Campbell County, Walworth County and Basin Electric. Byre said he would send the signed agreement to Basin Electric.

• Approved Byre’s request to extend weight limit restrictions on roads beyond the current expiration date of April 30.

• Approved Byre’s request to advertise for chip sealing bids for fiscal year 2023.

• Heard from Byre that the highway department started working 10-hour days on Monday, April 17.

• Heard from Byre on activating a campaign to increase staff numbers in the form of seasonal/part-time/day labor/specialized trade. He said he’d like to promote the opportunity at the local high school, as the minimum age requirement is 18 years old.

• Heard a monthly update from Walworth County Register of Deeds, Brenda DeToy, who also requested and received permission to utilize Deb Kahl in her office for eight hours per week to implement the poor liens program.

• Discussed purchase of a used Grasshopper and broom for snow removal for $4,000 combined. No action was taken because the topic hadn’t been on the original agenda.

• Heard James Houck express thanks to Deb Kahl and Brenda DeToy for stepping up and taking on extra duties.

• Set the next commission meeting for Tuesday, May 2, at 9 a.m.