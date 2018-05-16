Commission to vote on jail project first meeting in July

Walworth County Commissioners will hear a presentation on the proposed new jail facility in June and will vote on whether to move forward with the project in July.

At the Tuesday, May 15, meeting commissioner Kevin Holgard told the group that the final meeting between the jail committee and Brad Hompe, EAPC Architects and Engineers of Sioux Falls, was held last week. He said a presentation for the commission is scheduled for June 19. He told the commission at that time Hompe and EAPC will reveal the proposal for schematic and cost for the 70-bed facility (with no juvenile confinement).

The first of several public meetings will also be held that night. Holgard said the committee would like several public meetings to be held on the proposal in order for all residents of the county to have a chance to attend a public meeting.

The commission will decide to move forward with the project or to reject the proposal at the first meeting in July.

Road maintenance

Todd Ludeman ask the county to consider chip sealing the gravel area on 10th Avenue West (Water Plant Road) that runs in front of his home. Ludeman told the commission because of the amount of traffic on that road, it is in poor condition and the dust that is kicked up is a problem. He said his home is always dusty and there is road dirt in his grass all of the time.

Ludeman told the commission the road is constantly busy with traffic from sightseers, anglers and residents using the rifle range. Residents who live along the railroad tracks, southwest of Ludeman’s property, also use it.

Commissioners told him that because of the cost of chip sealing that road, they would not consider it because it was one of many in the county to have similar problems.

Because of the traffic connected to the rifle range, there is a possibility something could be worked out with the South Dakota Department of Game Fish and Parks who maintain the range.

In other business the Walworth County Commission:

• Appointed Harley Overseth and Lyle Perman as alternates to the Board of Adjustments. The appointments are for three-year terms.

• Voted down a motion, 5-0 to lower the speed limit on County Road 314 from 45 to 35 miles per hour. Some residents that live along the road requested the speed limit stay at 45.

• Accepted a bid of $155, 000 from Butler Machinery for the CAT motorgrader and a bid of $2,525 from Wayne Zenke for the surplused snow wing.

• Discussed negotiating higher prisoner housing fees paid by the BIA and the U.S. Marshal’s Service for inmates held at the Walworth County Jail. Both agencies pay a lower fee than counties who house prisoners at the facility.

• Tabled a bid of $19,975 from Quenzer Electric for upgrading the current system in the jail for a generator that would be used in emergencies. The county will decide on action on the bid after the proposed jail facility meetings in June.

• Changed the date of the first meeting in June from Tuesday, June 5, which is primary election day to Friday, June 8.

