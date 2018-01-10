Committee ready for anglers

The ice is ready, the committee is ready and anglers are headed this way as the 17th Annual Mobridge Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee Ice Fishing Tournament is set January 11, 12 and 13.

The annual event, which sends more than 1,000 anglers onto the ice, begins on Thursday with the Fishing Expo at Scherr-Howe Event Center.

The following is a schedule of the upcoming events for the weekend:

• Ice Fishing Expo Thursday, Jan. 11, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. until -3 p.m. at Scherr-Howe Event Center.

• Fishermen check-in is open during both days of expo.

• Friday, Jan. 12, Mobridge Chamber Ice Fishing Tournament begins with the rules meeting at Scherr-Howe Event Center. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with all teams checked in by 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 13, launch for fishing from Coca-Cola Plant at 9 a.m.

• Weigh-ins are at Beadle Chevrolet from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with the final prizes and tourney results at Scherr-Howe Events Center .

This is the 17th year for the annual event which has grown from a single person tourney with 50 entries in 2001 to the three-day fishing festival that hosts 525, two-person teams.

The prizes for 2018 total more than $225,000 in give-aways and tournament awards.