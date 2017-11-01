Community plans benefits for Holzers

Mobridge area residents are coming together to support a family in the middle of a medical crisis.

Belinda (Voegele) Holzer suffered an aneurysm rupture on the right side of her brain while attending the Mobridge-Pollock homecoming football game Friday, Sept. 29. She is the wife of Dave Holzer and mother of Tucker and Emily Holzer of Mobridge. Belinda is originally from Trail City and a graduate of Timber Lake High School. She is the daughter of Leon and Deloris Voegele of Trail City.

There have been various benefits and fundraising efforts to help the family with ever growing medical, travel and other costs that come with this type of long-term recovery.

Area businesses and groups are planning more fundraising efforts beginning on Thursday, Nov. 2, where at her long-time employer, Paylessfoods will host a free-will offering brats, chips and pop picnic from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, Nov. 13, there will be another fundraiser at Pizza Ranch from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a portion of the sales proceeds going to the Holzer family.

Family and friends are conducting a benefit supper and silent auction at the Trail City Community Hall on Saturday, Nov. 18, for a free will donation meal and auction of donated items. Anyone wishing to donate to the auction can contact Shelly Hulm at 850-8849 or Cherrie Leibel at 850-4884.

On Monday, Nov. 20, the staff at Dairy Queen will also hold a fundraiser from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a percentage of all proceeds being donated to the account that is set up at Dacotah Bank. Anyone wanting to donate to the account can do so at the bank.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help the family at gofundme.com/belindasrecoveryfund.

Plans are being made for benefit to be held at the Mobridge Moose Club in January. Further details will be published in the Tribune at a later date.

Dave has kept the community updated on Belinda’s condition through her Caring Bridge journal at www.caringbridge.org.

In the latest update, Dave said that Belinda is breathing better. Doctors are considering inserting a smaller tracheal tube to make it easier for her to talk. She responds to simple requests with hand squeezes and “thumbs up.” She is beginning to open her eyes a little longer, according to Dave.

Belinda has been moved to Vibra Hospital in Fargo where the staff will administer therapy for her condition.

Well wishes may be sent to Belinda Holzer, c/o Vibra Hospital, 1720 University Drive S, FI 2, Room 217, Fargo, N.D., 58103.

She will be at the new facility, where she will be prepared for a long-term care facility, for three weeks or probably longer, according to Dave. She will then be placed in another facility for care and rehabilitation.

– Katie Zerr –