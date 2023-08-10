Connie Gosch adored, boasted about family

Funeral services for Connie Gosch, 85, of Glenham, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mobridge.

Burial will be at Glenham Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Connie passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, surrounded by her children.

Connie Delaine (Crabbe) Gosch, daughter of Morris and Verna (Afrank) Crabbe, was born on July 14, 1938, in Mobridge. She grew up with her six siblings and attended school in Mobridge. During her high school years, she met the love of her life, Eugene Gosch.

On Aug. 28, 1955, Eugene and Connie joined hands in marriage at Zion Lutheran Church in Mobridge. Following their union, they were blessed with seven children. They resided on the family farm in Glenham and later moved into town in the late 1960s.

Following the tragic death of Eugene in 1976, Connie continued to raise her seven children while beginning her career at the Mobridge Care Center in the dietary department. She dedicated 34 years to serving others. Her memories of working at the Mobridge Care Center were something she continued to share with her family over the years and she adored the friendships she created while working there.

Up until her passing, Connie was passionate about sewing, reading, ceramics and crocheting. Her dining room table wasn’t just for eating as she could often be found there patching countless pairs of jeans. A favorite tradition of Connie’s began by taking her children weekly to do ceramics in Mobridge. As her children grew, she ensured this tradition would continue and painted ceramic Easter eggs for her grandchildren yearly. Next to Connie’s beloved recliner, one could find a stack of chapter books on one side and totes of crocheting materials on the other. She has left her family with many handmade memorabilia they will treasure forever.

Anyone who knew Connie, whether she was called “crabbe” or “crazy” grandma, knew how much she adored and boasted about her family. She beamed with pride every time she talked about her family’s endeavors. It was not unusual for Connie and her family to gather on weekends to make unforgettable memories together. These were times she cherished most and are imprinted in our hearts forever.

Connie is survived by her seven children, Frank (Rose) Gosch of Glenham, Mark Gosch of Glenham, Tarena Wessel of Mobridge, Alicia Naasz of Mobridge, Matthew (Jennifer) Gosch of Mandan, North Dakota, Luke (Donna) Gosch of Mobridge, and Tara (Brian) Kramer of Mobridge; two sisters, Sandi Arnold of Aberdeen and Colleen Hummel of Lacey, Washington; two brothers, Darwin Crabbe of Glenham and Mike (Deb) Crabbe of Underwood, Iowa; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Verna (Afrank) Crabbe; her husband, Eugene Gosch; special friend, Alvin “Blackie” Horst; sister, Jeri “Tyke” Fiedler; brother, Doug Crabbe; sons-in-law, Boyd Naasz and Jay Jensen; and great-grandsons, Graycen and Lukas Davis.