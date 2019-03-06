Construction brought Rich Blankartz to Mobridge in late ‘70s

God saw he was getting tired, and cure was not to be, so he put his arms around him and whispered come with me. With tearful eyes we watched him, and saw him fade away, although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, and put hardworking hands to rest. It saddened our hearts, but God proved to us that he only takes the best.

Richard Blankartz, 76, of Mobridge, passed away on February 28, 2019, at his home with his children by his side.

Richard was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Mitchell, to Alvin and Ellys (Duxbury) Blankartz. He grew up in Salem where he attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, graduating in 1960.

Rich then went into construction with his family business in Salem and moved to Ft. Pierre in 1970. He later moved to Mobridge in 1978.

He married Kandy Ewing on Aug. 26, 1972, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre. With that union they had five children: son Donald (Stacey) Blankartz of Mobridge, and daughters, Darcey (Kevin) Koch of Bismarck, N.D., Dawn (Justin) Feyereisen, Desiree (Robert) Blankartz, and Deidra (Nate) Shillingstad, all of Mobridge.

Richard was busy with Blankartz Construction in the area and going to the children’s school activities. Richard also belonged to a bowling league and was very active with church functions. Late in life he enjoyed golfing, dancing and socializing with friends.

Rich was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge. He was also a member of the Ft. Pierre and Mobridge Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, and the Ft. Pierre and Mobridge Moose Lodges.

He is survived by his sisters, Jean Kurtenbach of Westerville, Ohio, Joanne Blankartz of Pierre, Mary (Dan) Nickels of Mobridge, and Teresa (Mark) Biggs of Rapid City; a brother, David (Deb) Blankartz of Westerville; his children; 13 grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Ellys Blankartz; brother, Jim Blankartz and Jim’s recent partner, Corky Hanson; sister-in-law, Ellen (Devitt) Blankartz; nephews, Travis Cone and John Blankartz; and brother-in-law, Gary Kurtenbach.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Bill Hamak officiating.

Burial will be at a later date under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.