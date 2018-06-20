Bridge construction

Motorists using U.S. Highway 12 are experiencing 10- to 15-minute delays as the bridge west of Mobridge is repaired. The bridge is down to one lane of traffic for equipment needed for repairs. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation officials, work will also be done on the Singing Bridge, scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Monday if the weather allows. That bridge will be down to one lane of traffic during that time. In the next four weeks, drivers could experience delays on either bridge as the work continues through July. There is a possiblity that both bridges could be down to one lane of traffic with flaggers at the same time as the company doing the work brings another crew to the area.