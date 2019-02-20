Continuing snow creates problems

The city of Mobridge has had an unusual amount of snow during the month of February causing snow build-up along the streets and highway.

Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison urges residents to drive carefully and watch out for pedestrians and other vehicles at all street corners, alleys, and driveways. Because of the snow built up in these areas, children, other pedestrians, and other vehicles emerging from these areas may be difficult to see.

Along with the snow on the ground and the colder temperatures, there is a possibility that snow will cover sewer vents, which may also freeze and plug, causing a possible harmful situation inside the residence. Property owners should check these vents and also check those of their neighbors, said Madison.

Madison reminded property owners it is their responsibility to keep fire hydrants clear of snow. If there is a fire hydrant on the corner of the block, property owners are asked to clear snow away from the hydrant to help firefighters.

The City of Mobridge and Mobridge Police Department will also abide by the following city ordinance concerning snow removal following a snow event:

It is unlawful for any person to park any vehicle or allow any vehicle to remain on any avenue of the city during the morning within two hours after a snow alert is issued by the chief of police. Snow alerts are announced and broadcast on the KOLY radio station. Vehicle should remain off avenues until the city has plowed the snow.

It is unlawful for any person to park any vehicle or allow any vehicle to remain on any designated street of the city during the afternoon within two hours after a snow alert is issued by the chief of police, until the city has plowed the snow from that street.

Any vehicle parked in violation of this ordinance may be removed by the police department or the street department and the owner, in addition to the other penalties for the violation of a city ordinance, will be required to pay the cost of towing, removal and storage of said vehicle.

Vehicles included in this ordinance are all motorized vehicles and all boats, trailers and campers.