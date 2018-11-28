Cook Eva Cagnones has kuchen next on her list

As a young girl growing up in Texas, Eva Cagnones never dreamed she’d be living on the snowy plains of South Dakota. She thought she’d live in Canada. In school she took French in preparation. Until eight years ago Dallas was as close as she got.

Eva and her family moved to Selby in 2013 when both her brother and her husband were employed by Cenex Harvest States. She ran a daycare for a few years and took a job in the Walworth County Court House. She is currently employed as the deputy auditor.

Eva is proud of her children and her cooking expertise. Her oldest daughter, Jiselle Lockhart, is attending college at the University of Texas studying to be a neurologist. Izzy Cagnones, a seventh grader, plays basketball and volleyball for Selby Area School. Her son Dante Cagnones is a kindergartener and is a self-proclaimed ninja.

Eva grew up in Houston. The only girl with two brothers, Eva grew up tough and didn’t much like to stay inside. She eventually grew out of her tomboy phase but she can still hold her own.

“My mom would try to make me help her cook,” she recalled. “I just wanted to be riding my bike or getting into fights to prove I could beat up any boy.”

Her mother Bertha was a homemaker and is a wonderful cook.

“She was the original leftover creation creator in my life,” said Eva.

She said thanks to her mother she can take left over steak, mix it with leftover potatoes au gratin and some Marsala sauce and create a family favorite.

“Don’t knock it until you try it!” she laughs.

When asked about her greatest cooking disasters, she said simply, “I Googled ‘How To Bake A Kuchen’.”

Eva got married at age 19 and swears she couldn’t even boil an egg.

“I began cooking with Hamburger Helper, instant mashed potatoes in a box and spaghetti and enchilada sauce from packets,” she said.

Her in-laws were excellent cooks. It was visiting Mississippi and Florida with them on family reunions and watching the grandmothers, aunts and great-grandmother Holt cook recipes that had been passed down for generations that sparked a real love. It was here that she learned to cook many Southern dishes like collard greens, fried chicken, pound cakes, and pies.

“My in-laws began to buy me kitchen gadgets and cook books,” she said. “My love for cooking grew from there.”

As she began learning how to cook from scratch Eva realized it was easier than it seemed and took no more time than cooking from packets and boxes.

She didn’t get to meet her second mother-in-law, Maria Cagnones (she passed away in 2001), but when her father-in-law, Roberto Cagnones, saw how Eva loved to cook, he showed her his wife’s cook book, one she had written herself.

“I married victim, um husband number two, whose family is from Argentina,” said Eva. “I learned to make Empanadas and Gnocchi’s and Chimichurri from that book.”

Despite her early aversion to the more gentle arts, Eva now considers herself a cook for all seasons. She loves learning new recipes and finds that things work out even as she measures with a palm or a pinch.

“I have yet to try my hand at making kneophla and cheese buttons and canning my own pickles, but I’m getting there,” she laughed. “First I gotta figure out how to cook this kuchen.”

Eva Cagnones’ Recipes

Tamales

Masa(dough)

2 pounds of masa (cornmeal flour)

4 cups of shortening

1/4 cup of baking powder

Salt to taste

Mix well together

Add broth a little at a time and continue to mix until dough reaches a creamy consistency

Filling

It can be chicken or beef or pork, some folks like veggies. I prefer shredded meat.

You can use an iron pot with a lid or a crock pot. Get a medium pot roast, cover it with water, add salt, pepper, a whole garlic cut in half a whole onion, cut in half, a potato cut in quarters, cilantro. Cover and cook on medium heat until well-cooked and tender. Shred the meat.

Sauce

Take about 6 to 8 dried chilies. Cut off the stem, make a slit and remove the seeds. Cook in a saucepan with water, 2 cloves of garlic, a half an onion and a pinch of salt. Once cooked and soft, pour the chilies into a blender and blend really well. Pour some of the chili sauce onto the meat. Pour some of the chili sauce onto the masa, to give it color.

Cornhusks

Soak the cornhusks in warm water for about an hour before filling. Do not dry them. Take a cornhusk in your hand, spread masa on it like spreading jelly on a piece of toast. With a spoon, add filling to the masa then roll it like a burrito, folding on one end only.

Cooking the tamales

Take a deep pot with a good tight lid. Place a few cornhusks at the bottom, take a round glass bowl and place it upside down in the pot. Start placing the tamales upright in the pot. They can overlap each other. Add some of the leftover broth to about a 1/4 of the pot, cover and simmer for about 40 minutes. Take out the tamales with tongs and place a platter, let stand for a few minutes before eating. Do not eat the cornhusk. Unwrap the tamale. You can add salsa or sour cream and enjoy. Makes about 6 dozen

Beef Barbacoa

(This Beef Barbacoa recipe is a little involved but very flavorful in tamales)

Ingredients

3 to 5 lbs. beef roast

Salt and pepper

4 Tbsp olive oil, divided

2 dried guajillo peppers

2 dried ancho peppers

3 garlic cloves minced

1 Tbsp cider vinegar

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 cup water

Instructions

Place dried peppers in a bowl and fill with water until covered, weighing down to submerge. Soak until softened. Season chuck roast with salt and pepper. Heat a large cast iron pot over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and sear roast on all sides. Once seared, remove pot from heat and set aside. In a blender, add soaked and seeded peppers, garlic, cider vinegar, brown sugar, salt, oregano, cinnamon, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and water. Blend until smooth, adding more water, if necessary, to thin out enough to blend into a sauce. Pour sauce over chuck roast in the pan. Place the lid on and braise in a 300-degree oven for 3 hours, until meat is tender and easily shreds with a fork.

Country Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Ingredients

8 pieces of chicken

4 cups buttermilk

Add buttermilk and a pinch (about a tsp.) of salt, pepper, paprika, sage, a stem or 2 of rosemary. Add to chicken and refrigerate for 4 hours up to 24 hours (the longer the better).

Flour mixture

1 cup of flour

Pinch of salt (about a tsp)

Pepper, sage and paprika

Heat up 1/4 cup of shortening (you can use oil but it’s better with shortening) in a deep frying pan. Take chicken pieces and coat in flour mixture, place carefully in frying pan. Turn the chicken pieces to brown on all sides. Lower the heat to med-low, cover and let fry for about 20 min. Check a large piece to make sure chicken is well done.