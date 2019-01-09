Cook once proclaimed tastiness of odd mixture

Growing up in Pierre in a Christian family, Cassie Beckwith was surrounded by lives that demonstrate service and she wears that mantel well. Her desire to help others is equaled only by her need to not be impotent in times of trouble.

“People always tell me they couldn’t do what I do as a paramedic…in life we often come into emergent situations,” said Cassie. “I want to be able to know what to do and how to respond rather than be in the way and not contribute.”

Cassie’s dad is originally from Wagner and her mom from Norris, but they raised their family in Pierre. She has an older sister who is a dorm counselor at Sunshine Bible Academy, a private school near Miller, and one who is a special education para teacher at Rosebud Elementary. Her brother D.J. is in the National Guard.

Cassie graduated from Sunshine Bible Academy in 2015 and went on to Lake Area Tech in Watertown. She enrolled in the Med/Fire Rescue program and got her EMT, Paramedic, and Firefighter licenses there, graduating in 2017.

“I wanted to be in the medical field, but I did not want to go to school for a long time,” she said.

One of the instructors at Lake Area emailed Cassie the Mobridge job description and she’s been a staple in the Mobridge Ambulance Crew ever since.

Cassie recalls an unusual ambulance run during her internship for Lake Area that took a pleasant turn. The ambulance call turned out to be for one of the paramedic’s family.

“The patient was fine and didn’t want to be taken to the hospital, so instead they made us a plate of walking tacos to eat,” she said.

Cassie likes to cook and paint and recently has picked up crocheting. She also loves to play basketball and volleyball, two sports she played in school.

“Although I have a lot of good cooks in my family I mainly learned by trial and error,” said Cassie “When I was little, I was quite experimental in the culinary arts and proudly proclaimed to my family that bologna with chocolate syrup was delicious!”

Her mother decided Cassie should prove that point and made her eat every bite.

“Now to everyone’s surprise I have become quite the cook and Mom gladly lets me make supper when I am home,” she said.

Cassie likes to travel and loved Honduras and Puerto Rico when she visited there on mission trips.

“I like meeting people from different walks and places of life.” She said. “That is what made those places memorable.”

Cassis still has the travel bug as she’s dreamed of going to Africa since she was a little girl and would like to go there one day.

Cassie Beckwith’s Recipes

Cheesy Supreme Soup

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup cheese

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp Paprika

Whatever vegetables you want.

Dice and saute vegetables on high to medium heat in a fry pan. In a separate bowl whip together milk, eggs, and cheese.

Mix together vegetables and egg mixture in a saucepan.

Cook until eggs are cooked.

Lemon Butter Fish

4 white fish fillets, about 1-inch thickness (cod, halibut, bass, etc.)

3 Tbsp melted butter (I use salted)

Juice and zest from 1 medium lemon

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 Tbsp olive oil

Freshly chopped basil or parsley leaves, for garnish and flavor. Extra lemon slices for serving

Use paper towels to thoroughly dry excess moisture from fish fillets – this step is crucial for fish to brown nicely in pan. Set aside.

In a bowl, combine melted butter, lemon juice and zest, and 1 1/2 tsp kosher salt. Stir to combine well. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 tsp kosher salt, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Evenly press spice mixture onto both sides of fish fillets.

In a large, heavy pan over medium high heat, heat up the olive oil until hot. Cook 2 fish fillets at a time to avoid overcrowding (allows for browning.) Cook each side just until fish becomes opaque, feels somewhat firm in the center, and is browned – lightly drizzle some of the lemon butter sauce as you cook, reserving the rest for serving. Take care not to over-cook, as that will result in a tougher texture.

Serve fish with remaining lemon butter sauce, basil or parsley, and lemon wedges.

Note: The actual cook time varies, depending on type and cut of fish. I typically cook about 3-4 minutes per side.

Spinach Chips

2 cups baby spinach, washed and dried

1/2 Tbsp coconut or olive oil

Garlic powder

Sea salt

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat mat or parchment paper

In a bowl, toss the spinach with olive oil. Sprinkle with a little garlic powder and sea salt.

Arrange the leaves on the pan in a single layer.

Bake for seven to 10 minutes so the leaves have dried up and darkened slightly. Don’t be alarmed — the leaves will shrink dramatically. Remove from the oven and allow to sit for five minutes.

Buffalo Sauce Mac & Cheese

16 oz. of your choice of noodles.

4 oz. Velveeta Cheese

1 Tbsp butter

1/2 cup milk

Buffalo sauce- However much you can handle

A pinch of salt and pepper

Boil noodles until soft. Drain noodles and turn heat down to low. Mix in milk, cheese, and butter until melted. Add desired amount of buffalo sauce. Add salt and pepper.