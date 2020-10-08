Cora Miner loved spending time with her grandbabies

Cora Marie Miner, 71, of Eagle Butte, passed away at her home on Sept. 27, 2020.

Cora was born to Philip “Percy” and Florence “Fossy” Halsey, on Fort Yates, North Dakota, on Dec. 16., 1948.

She was raised and attended school in Fort Yates with her four brothers and two sisters. She attended and graduated from Aberdeen Business School.

Cora started working for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as a secretary and worked her way up to personal director for more than 20 years.

She met and married the love of her life, Joseph Miner, in 1973. Cora moved to Eagle Butte to work for Cheyenne River Head Start, while attending OLC, receiving a degree in early childhood education.

Cora was well known for her kindness and laughter and was a respected and loved member of the community.

Cora raised her five children, LeeMarie, Thomas, Chuck, Cris and Casey, and her two granddaughters, Dominique and Florence, in Fort Yates and Eagle Butte. Cora loved spending time with her 23 grandbabies and nine great-grandbabies.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Miner; sister, Laura (Dewey) Austin of Mobridge; and brother, Joseph Halsey of Dallas, Texas; and granddaughter, Sargent Isabella Knife.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her twin sister, Flora; her brothers, Thomas, Philip and Larry; her daughter, LeeMarie; granddaughter, Florence; and one of her students, Lennox.

Funeral services for Cora were held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte.

Burial was in Eagle Butte Cemetery under the direction of Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge.