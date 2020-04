There were 48 new positive coronavirus cases announced on Monday, April 6, bringing the total positive case count to 288. Seven recoveries were added for a total of 91, up from Sunday (84).

The new cases were 36 new cases in Minnehaha County (104 on Sunday), with five new recoveries in the county (18 total on Sunday). No cases have been reported in the Mobridge area or in surrounding counties.

There are 5,732 negative cases in the state, an increase of 379 from Sunday (5,353).