Council appoints Reichert to seat

The Mobridge City Council met for a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 7, to appoint a council member for Ward I and to accept the completion of the clarifier project at the wastewater plant.

On Tuesday, July 31, it was announced that Ward I Councilwoman Jackie Quaschnick had resigned her seat. On Tuesday, the council approved Curtis Reichert to fill that seat until May of 2019. The seat is up for election in April 2019.

The council approved the certification of completion for the clarifier project after both councilman Tom O’Connell and wastewater supervisor Don Blankartz reassured the council the problems that had been detected at the plant had been resolved