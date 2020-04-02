The Mobridge City Council, Monday, March 30, amended City Ordinance 982 declaring a health care emergency and limiting public gatherings within the city and to allow research into funding emergency loans and grants through the city.Mobridge City Administrator/Finance Officer Heather Beck requested permission from the council to work with Mobridge Economic Executive Director Michelle Harrison to create a fund that will be available to business owners who are impacted by the shutdown. She said having the funds available to help business owners pay bills such as rent and loans during this time would help the city in the long run. Beck said the city could not afford to let these businesses close for good and some type of loan or grant program would help them reopen when city officials rescind or amend the ordinance.Beck and Harrison will work together to create an application system using city funds for the assistance program for businesses that would not survive a two or three month closure.The council approved the research. They will meet again to allow access to city funding once the program is set.

Childcare facilities

Several members of the community attended the Monday meeting with suggestions about the ordinance, which was created by the city attorney, based on several other ordinances passed by other municipalities. The original ordinance called for closure of retail businesses that were not deemed as vital to the community.

Adam Hayes of Mobridge Ace Hardware and Jeff Piatt of Riverside Home Furnishings addressed the council concerning the business closures and Kristi Rahlf of Kreative Kids Daycare spoke to the council concerning daycare facilities.

Rahlf told the group that the daycare has enough space for the staff to provide separation of the children to be in groups of 10 or less in the 2,400-square-foot facility. She said the staff was taking the same precautions set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Rahlf told the council the only time the children would be together as a group would be at nap time, but they sleep on separate cots and the surfaces are constantly being cleaned and bedding washed as necessary.

Other precautions are being taken including taking temperatures. If a positive case should come up in Walworth County, Rahlf said other precautions would kick in.

Mayor Gene Cox told the group Dr. Robert Marciano, the city’s health officer submitted a letter to the council explaining that daycare facilities were essential to the healthcare community and should not be subject to the closure ordinance.

Ward III Councilwoman Jade Mound told the group that she had spoken to three other childcare owners who are following the CDC guidelines and doing what is needed to keep the children safe.

“They are more than caregivers, they are like family,” she told the council. “They love these kids and want them to stay healthy as well.”

The council amended the ordinance to exclude daycare facilities from the emergency closures.

Hayes and Piatt talked to the group about the inconsistencies of the ordinance concerning the number of people allowed in what are considered vital to the community.

Hayes said businesses that are in large buildings and have the ability to create 6-foot barriers between customers and staff are being forced to close while some businesses that have smaller square footage and not means of implementing the 6-foot spacing recommendations are being allowed to remain open.

The business owners said precautions were being taken to ensure the health of the community but asked that council make an amendment to the ordinance to help the economic health of the community.

“I realize this is a huge economic hit for the retailers and the city,” said Mayor Gene Cox. “The goal here is to the flatten the curve. We need to keep interaction at a level that will meet these needs.”

The council passed the second reading as follows.

Effective at 12 a.m. on April 2, 2020, all barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, restaurants, food courts, food service locations, coffee houses, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes and other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption, including any alcohol licensees with on-sale privileges, are closed to on-site/on-sale patrons. These businesses may continue to operate in order to provide take-out, delivery, curbside service, drive-thru service. Any business continuing to operate in order to provide off-site service should implement procedures to ensure social distancing and operate in compliance with federal and state health guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Grocery stores, food markets, retail and service businesses in which less than ten (10) people are gathered or permitted to gather in the facility, child daycares, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries, other than any portion of such business which would be subject to the requirements of the above paragraph.

Motel rooms and room service in motels are also exempt.

Under the ordinance it is also unlawful for any person, entity, organization or club to participate in or permit a “communal gathering” as defined as any indoor or outdoor gathering of people, not specifically identified above, subject to the exceptions and clarifications below, where ten (10) or more people are located in an enclosed area where there is not clearly marked an identifiable space to have physical separation of at least 6 feet between persons who are not immediate family members or members of the same household, including, but not limited to office space, business facility, building or similar confined place, single family residence, residential apartment unit, livestock sales locations and rodeo grounds.

