Council approves engineering contracts for water system rehab

The Mobridge City Council approved three engineering contracts with Moore Engineering, Inc., of Bismarck, North Dakota, for the water system rehabilitation project.

Jerod Klabunde, project manager for Moore, explained the scope of the project, which has been divided into four stages, to the council.

The first two stages of the project are the maintenance and rehabilitation of the water intake in Lake Oahe and the rehab of the water treatment plant infrastructure.

Stage 3 is dealing with the water storage system issues and low water pressure in some areas of the system. Stage 4 deals with the older water mains within the system. There are 345 blocks in Mobridge where the water mains are beyond their lifespan.

The first stage of the rehabilitation includes the water intake in Lake Oahe below the pump house near the rifle range. The condition of the intake is not fully known, according to Klabunde, because it is under 100 feet of water. The cast iron pipe was installed in the 1950s and the age of the pipe is a concern.

The main will be replaced, three new pumps installed, and scuba divers will be used to place screens and do other work on the intake.

Inside the water treatment plant, the control and computer systems will have to be replaced as the system is outdated and can no longer be repaired if need be.

In stage 2, updates to the computer system and to the equipment inside of the facility will be done. There are wooden structures that will need to be replaced and painting to protect the metal piping in the building will be part of this stage.

Klabunde told the council and residents attending the meeting that the water in Mobridge is safe, but the improvements are needed to ensure it stays that way.

In stage 3 of the project, which address water pressure issues in the outskirts of the city, include installing a concrete water holding tank at an elevation that will operate in conjunction with the current system. The city has an easement agreement with Oahe Hills Golf Course, where a possible site for the tank is being considered. Soil test and other preparations need to be done before the site can be determined. The elevation of the tank is critical for the system improvements to work. The tank will also have a mixer to keep the water moving in order to keep it from freezing.

Funding for the first stages of the project has been secured includes $4 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This fund needs to be spent by 2026 according to the requirements of the grant.

Another $7.1 million in a low interest loan through the State Revolving Fund, has been secured. For the City of Mobridge to qualify for that loan, basic water rates need to be raised. That means residents will see a surcharge of $17.55 per 5,000 gallons usage a month to prove that the city is able to cover annual the loan payment.

The $11.3 million project is the first phase of the water system rehabilitation in the city.

The second stage is the rehabilitation of the waste water system. Since providing clean water for city residents is the top priority, the rehabilitation of the waste water system will be considered in the future.

The council approved three contracts with Moore Engineering, Inc., moving the project forward.

Those contracts are $294,713 for the water intake project; $240,000 for the water treatment plant project; and $264,649 for the water storage project.