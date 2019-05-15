Council initiates resident positive recognition program

The Mobridge City Council Tuesday, May 14, elected a president and vice-president and started a new recognition program by awarding a young resident for his accomplishments.

During a meeting that included many annual actions, the council also recognized employees for their work in improving the community.

The council elected Randy Carlson as president and Jeff Laundreaux as vice-president. The council also approved the mayor’s appointments with a few changes from last year.

Ward III councilman Randy Carlson requested to be removed from Mayor Gene Cox’s appointments as fire department representative and was replaced by Ward II councilwoman Jade Mound.

Ward II councilman Tony Yellow Boy requested to be replaced as representative of the library board as he cannot attend the meetings because of his job. He was replaced by Ward I councilman Curt Reichert. The complete list will be printed in next Wednesday’s Tribune.

The council recognized staff of the Mobridge Wastewater Plant for meeting all standards set by the State Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The staff at the Mobridge Water Plant was also awarded for meeting all standards set by the State Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Mobridge Parks Manager Ted Ford was recognized for his department’s work in keeping the city’s trees healthy and replacing those that are not. The community was once again recognized as a Tree City USA and was a finalist for the national award this year. Ford’s staff was given the Growth Award from Tree City USA for their work to keep the city’s trees healthy.

Positive recognition

A new program was started on Tuesday at the suggestion of councilman Carlson. He suggested the city recognize efforts of citizens that are outstanding or benefit the community. He wanted the city to recognize positive things residents do.

The council recognized Carlson’s nomination of Cole Wellner, the son of Pat and Dawn Davis of Mobridge.

Wellner has a long list of accomplishments as a middle school student in the Mobridge-Pollock district. Carlson told the board Wellner is an honor role student who has excelled in both football and wrestling in his middle school career. He was the running back on the MPMS football team that racked up a perfect 17-0 record while he was starting running back.

Wellner’s 56-5 wrestling career is just the tip of the iceberg, He was the 2018, 160 pound state champion runner-up; the 2018 AAU 160 pound state champion runner-up; 2019 AAU 160 pound champion; 2019 195 pound state champion runner-up; and 2019 Middle School 195 state champion.

Wellner led Team South Dakota to a bronze medal at the 2019 AAU national Dual Tournament and was the 189 pound bronze medalist, earning All American status.

Pat Davis is a coach for the both the school and AAU teams.

Cox encouraged council members to nominate citizens they feel deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments or good acts.

Fishing pond

The council also approved an engineer’s design for the proposed urban fishing pond project in order to move forward with the joint effort between the city and the Department of Game Fish and Parks project.

The design will be submitted to the GF&P for grant funding from their project funding budget.

The pond will be located west of Walleye Way south of Main Street. It will provide easy access to fishing for children, elderly or the handicapped who do not have that opportunity on Lake Oahe. The pond will be stocked by the GF&P with fish that will prosper in the pond environment and can be easily caught.

Funding for the design, which will be prepared by KLJ Engineering of Mobridge, will not exceed $14,000. The funding will be taken from the parks and recreation and walking trail budgets.

– Katie Zerr –