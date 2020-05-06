The Mobridge City Council Monday, May 4, passed the second reading of Ordinance 984, a modified version of the ordinance that paced the first reading on Wednesday, April 29.

The ordinance was passed at the meeting and will go into effect on Thursday, May 7 at midnight.It is an emergency ordinance to continue addressing a public health crisis by implementing and modifying certain measures which have been deemed necessary to slow the community spread of coronavirus (covid-19).The council suspended Ordinance 982, but will allow the mayor to bring it back if it is deemed necessary with the return of COVID-19 cases in the community. the Mayor may order the reinstatement of the provisions of Ordinance 982 and bring the matter before anemergency session of the council.The following is the heart of the ordinance passed on Monday evening:It is highly recommended that every person in the City of Mobridge follow the recommended CDC hygiene practices as they appear now or may be amended and which currently include, but are not limited to:a. washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;b. using sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol when soap and water is unavailable;c. avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;d. avoiding close contact with those who are sick;e. staying at home as much as possible;f. keeping a minimum of six-feet separation between yourself and others in public except for incidental times when passing by another person;g. covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when in public and within six-feet of another person except for incidental times when passing by another person; andh. cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily.

Particular importance is placed upon staying home as much as possible, maintaining six-feet of separation, wearing a cloth face cover in public, and washing/sanitizing hands.

It is highly recommended that no person in the City of Mobridge participate in gathering of 10 or more people unless all participants maintain at least 6 feet of separation at all times. For gatherings of 10 or more and which may include participants who must be within 6 feet of each other, it is highly recommended that the participants utilize a cloth face cover over the nose and mouth.

Provisions relating specifically to businesses such as bars and restaurants other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption, including any alcohol licensees with on-sale privileges are as follows:

Said businesses must use reasonable diligence to ensure that all visitors, patrons, and other non-employee individuals on the premises meet the provisions set forth the above requirements.

These businesses must use reasonable diligence to ensure that all employees on the premises meet the provisions set forth in the above requirements while employees are on the premises, especially while preparing and serving food and beverages.

These businesses must allow for 6-feet of spacing between groups: increase table and seating spacing by removing tables and other seating locations, marking tables and other seating locations closed or provide a physical barrier between tables and other seating locations. Back to back booth seating is allowed.

All businesses such as barber shops, hair salons, tattoo shops, massage parlors and other similar businesses where to perform their duties an employee is required to be in close proximity or physical contact with another person to complete a specific task, the employee shall wear an appropriate face covering and the employee and other person shall remain in contact with or within close proximity of each other only for the time necessary to complete the specific task. It is highly recommended that the customer also wear appropriate face coverings.

For those businesses groups and entities that are open to the public, each such entity must provide a method of sanitizing hands and/or frequently touched surfaces at each entrance and exit of a facility and at a location where an individual can sanitize their hands or the surface before/after using any items intended for shared use. By way of example, shelved inventory would not be considered an item intended for shared use, but pens at a point of sale would be considered an item intended for shared use.

It is highly recommended that each such entity must implement a screening program for employees consisting of a minimum of questioning on COVID-19 symptoms for each employee entering a facility. It is highly recommended that, when feasible, the screening includes a temperature check. An employee who is displaying symptoms or who has a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit shall not be permitted to enter the facility. All such entities may, but are not required to, expand such screening to visitors.

It is highly recommended that all employees and visitors to each such entity comply with the, above requirements while such employees and visitors are on the premises.

It is highly recommended that all businesses post signage at all entrances of the facility informing all employees and customers that they should:

• Avoid entering the facility if they have a cough or fever.

• Maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another

• Wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Limit unnecessary contact such as hugging and shaking

Limitations and Exceptions:

For purposes of this ordinance, any requirement to maintain six-feet separation shall not apply to immediate family members or members of the same household.

This ordinance does not apply to health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, childcare facilities, correctional facilities, crisis shelters, homeless shelters, emergency facilities necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster, or to the meetings or proceedings of any city, county, state, school, or court. This ordinance does not apply to essential critical infrastructure workers or their operations, as defined by Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to the extent said workers are engaged in their work duties. However, the provisions put in place by this ordinance are still recommended, to the extent possible, for any exempt person, location, operation, or meeting.