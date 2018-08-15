Council, police honor Wollman for saving life

Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison told the Mobridge City Council Tuesday, Aug. 14, that actions of Grace Wollman on July 11th saved the life of a Mobridge child.

He told the council that Wollman was working as a lifeguard at the swimming pool when she saw a child on the bottom of the pool.

“Not only did she pull the child from the pool but recognized further action was needed and began CPR right away,” he said. “When we (the police) arrived, the child was breathing and the father was carrying her to the ambulance.”

Madison said he spoke with the child who was headed to Mobridge Regional Hospital for treatment.

“She was scared. It was emotional for me. This is the kind of call we never want to get,” he said. “But Grace Wollman performed exceptionally in her duties and saved the life of a child.”

Madison honored Wollman with a certificate of appreciation as the council and crowd in the chamber gave her a standing ovation.

Jail issue

New council member Curtis Reichert took the oath of office and was seated as the Ward I representative to fill the vacancy left when Jackie Quaschnick resigned last month.

Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll then addressed the council concerning the issue of the $10.5 million proposed jail for the county. He told the council he would like their support for the facility as the alternative, transporting prisoners to other counties, would strain both the city’s and county’s budgets.

He said the issue will be on the Nov. 6 ballot, asking the taxpayers to approve a bond issue for the project.

He said without a new facility, the current jail would have to be closed and his department would have to expand to have enough manpower to transport prisoners outside of the county.

Boll also introduced Luke Leidholt, the new Walworth County Emergency Manager, to the council. Leidholt, originally from Pierre was hired by the commission last month. He will also work with Warhawk Emergency Management.

In other business the Mobridge City Council:

• Took no action on a change order request for extra work and materials on the Scherr-Howe bathroom project. The council heard Chad Wood of Kyburz-Carlson Construction ask them to consider the payment after he found the tile for the project could not be installed because of the conditions of the surfaces to be tiled. He said he spoke with the architect and then decided not to delay the project to wait for council approval and moved forward with the additional steps needed. The council took no action on the issue as the project contract states that all change orders must have previous council approval.

• Approved the first reading of the 2019 Appropriations Ordinance with no changes from the preliminary budget submitted earlier.

• Approved step increases for E911 emergency dispatcher Liz Ford from $14.60 to $16.82 and for Chris Keller in the water department from $17.38 to $17.65.

• Heard code enforcement officer Cindy Rische present the July building permits report, which amounted to $553,436 in work in the city, including a new home.

• Approved a temporary malt beverage license for Northwest Beverage for their annual 5 Keg Fun Walk fundraiser Sept. 29.

• Approved a temporary liquor license for the Mobridge Rodeo Association for a wedding to be held at Scherr-Howe Event Center on Oct. 6.

• Tabled action on an intention to take a tax deed property submitted by the Walworth County Treasurer’s Office. The council wanted to get advice from their attorney on what their responsibility in the matter would be if they signed the notice of intention by the county.

Videos of this and all Mobridge City Council meetings can be viewed through a link on the Mobridge Tribune website at www.mobridgetribune.com under videos on the right side of the banner.

– Katie Zerr –