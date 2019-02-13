Council tables hiring a full-time fire chief

On Tuesday, Feb. 12, the Mobridge City Council, after a lengthy and sometimes heated discussion, tabled a plan to hire a full-time fire chief for the Mobridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

The idea was proposed with the intention of also approving advertising for the position, but input from residents, some council members and members of the fire department helped to put that decision on hold.

It was proposed by Ward II Councilman Tony Yellow Boy, a member of the city’s fire committee, that the council combine the fire chief’s job with that of some law enforcement, including the ordinance and nuisance officer’s duties. Yellow Boy said when the fire chief was employed by the city, there was no problem getting information needed such as fire reports and financial statements. Since that time when the fire chief was at city hall every day, that has not been the case. One of the major problems between the city and the fire department has been the lack of cooperation in getting needed reports on time.

Several members of the community, including Jeff and Dolly Jensen and Ryan Wheeler questioned the council about the need of a new position.

When asked if the tide on the report and information situation has been turning lately under the newly elected fire chief Doug DeLaRoi, members of the council admitted it had gotten better. Several councilmembers, including Yellow Boy and Ward III Randy Carlson said there is still much needed improvement.

Ward III Councilwoman Jade Peterson told the council she believed they were looking for a solution to a problem they hadn’t given time to be resolved.

But Carlson pushed the issue saying the fire hall was in shambles, reports were not filed and equipment was in need of replacement and repair.

“No doubt there is a lot of work to be done, but this is jumping the gun,” said Peterson. “We are asking for a full-time position when there really is not a need for one.”

She said the council needed to approach the firemen and ask for their help in getting things back on track rather than hiring another employee.

Jeff Jensen asked why the need to go outside of the department to hire a chief.

“These guys do things that 90 percent of the population won’t do,” he pointed out. “They elect officers from within, from people they trust.”

Mayor Gene Cox said the council had decided to go in another direction. He read some of the duties the new chief would be required to do for the city, including applying for equipment and training grants and meeting the state requirements.

Fireman Justin Wiest told the council he disagreed with this decision. He asked how the council planned to pay for the training of all the new members they had approved last month. He pointed out they would all need new gear because the gear of other firefighters would not fit. They would all need to be trained and certified and that is also an additional cost.

Dolly Jensen asked the council if they had gotten any input from the community. The council was elected by the people. Did they know how the community felt about this move, she asked. She told the council they were making this decision behind the backs of the firefighters and said the decision should be tabled until the council had to chance to talk to the firefighters.

Peterson said years of issues would not cleared up in a short period of time and she thought this was a rushed decision.

“We need to show these guys (the firefighters) that they have our support,” she said.

There is meeting scheduled tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 13) with the firefighters, the state fire marshal and council members.

Peterson and Jensen both urged that the decision be tabled until after that meeting.

Wheeler told the council he thought they were being dishonest by spinning the information to suit their needs. He said in reality, there was never a full-time chief’s position, it was just that the chief was in city hall because that was where his office as the head of the water department was.

“You have not let the dust settle with the new fire chief and given this a chance,” he said. “We are a shrinking community and we should not be adding another position in the city.”

After further exchanges that at times were a bit tense, Councilman Tom O’Connell made a motion to table the decision until after the fire meeting on Wednesday.

“At tomorrow’s meeting I want to have an honest exchange of ideas without the petty differences of years gone by,” Cox told the group.

The council all voted to table the decision t until a later date.

In other business the Mobridge City Council:

• Approved appointing Ken Rossow and Lilian Weintjes to the planning and zoning board.

• Approved hiring Joshua Fischer as a full-time employee of the street department at $16.09 per hour, starting Feb. 25.

• Approved purchasing two used pickups from WRT for the water department at $12,250 each.

• Approved Killian Warner’s hiring for a summer employee for the water department at $13.50 an hour.

• Approved the surplus of three riding mowers and giving city administrator Christine Goldsmith permission to negotiate a new lease for mowers.

– Katie Zerr –