County clean-up days continue

It is not too late for Walworth County residents to do a little spring cleaning and take advantage of the county-wide clean up days.

Each year the Walworth County Landfill and the communities in the county work together for a week of cleaning up the county. This week the landfill is accepting items for free that normally carry a dumping fee.

These items included wood waste, concrete, trees, metal, appliances, upolstered furniture, mattresses and carpet.

Household garbage will not be accepted under the free disposal rules.

There are designated areas for refuse included in the clean up week, including dumpsters located at the Mobridge City Street Department site, south of the railroad tracks.

Gene’s Auto Service (formerly K&K Auto) will be accepting appliances, metal, and car batteries. There is also a dumpster designated for these items at the Mobridge site.

The rubble site located on Lake Front Road east of the National Guard building will be open for trees and branches.

Dumpsters and disposal sites in Mobridge are for Mobridge residents only.

Commercial haulers, business entities, and out-of-county customers are not allowed to participate in clean-up days.

The dump site will be open through Saturday, May 25.

– Katie Zerr –