County commission tables sheriff department oversight committee

After discussion on the development of an oversight board for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, commissioners tabled the discussion due to a split vote.

During the Oct. 24 meeting at the courthouse in Selby, District 3 Commissioner Scott Schilling led the discussion on developing an oversight committee to “investigate and provide suggestions to the county commissioner.”

This comes 12 days after a heated discussion occurred between two sheriff’s deputies who approached the commission over concerns of harassment and hatred they felt was coming from Walworth County Commissioners, specifically calling out Schilling and District 2 Commissioner Kevin Holgard.

Oversight Committee

Schilling, who was leading the meeting during this agenda item due to District 1 Commission Chairman Jim Houck leaving in the middle of the meeting, told fellow commissioners the topics the committee would look into would be the county sheriff’s department policies and practices pertaining to transporting inmates and defendants, courtesy rides, overtime for sheriff’s employees and sheriff’s department employee timecards. Schilling stated the committee would consist of himself and one other person John Von Wald.

Schilling asked for commissioner opinions on the topic.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Holgard said.

Sheriff Josh Boll was called into the meeting for the discussion, and Schilling connected the county’s attorney via a phone call during the discussion, and apologized to him stating, “I am sorry I forgot to tell you about it.”

The legal advice given to the commission was they would have to vote whether to do it, but it was recommended three people be on the committee.

District 4 Commissioner Duane Mohr recommended Boll or a deputy be the third member as they would be the ones with the paperwork the committee would want to see.

Boll asked Schilling about the courtesy ride topic and asked what he was looking for on that topic. He explained why courtesy rides happen is if someone is released and they cause issues at the jail because they were transported, it could jeopardize the beds Walworth County uses for inmates as the jails can refuse to jail arrestees from Walworth County.

“Just to see what the figure really is – basically looking at it and seeing what it is costing us,” Schilling said. “I think it’s to show the public what is really transpiring here is how I look at it.”

Boll said the information the oversight committee would be seeking is already documented in reports given to the commission.

“This is an operation of the sheriff’s department – I think the board is overstepping here,” Boll said, adding he supplies any additional information when requested but could add more in reports if necessary. “It’s been stated there is too much in the reports already, but I can add stuff if we need to.”

Schilling said not everyone sees the report because it is not read out loud at meetings and said the committee would provide a “black and white” view of the department.

Holgard made a motion to appoint Schilling, Von Wald and Chief Deputy Travis Bentz to the oversight committee.

“I hope you all realize we do not have the power to tell the sheriff on how to run his office,” Mohr said before seconding the motion.

The motion was called a tie at 2-2 with Schilling and Holgard voting in favor of the committee, while Mohr and District 5 Commissioner Justin Jungwirth voted against the motion.

When asking for legal advice, the commission was told the board had to wait until all five commissioners were present to call the vote again. The discussion was tabled until that happens.

Claims

At the beginning of the meeting, when all five commissioners were present, Schilling told the board he did not want to approve the claims listed under the sheriff’s department.

“There were some things under the sheriff’s I was not real happy about,” Schilling said, immediately after Houck asked if commissioners reviewed the claims submitted by the auditor’s office.

Schilling had three separate issues with the claims, which included having unsigned meal tickets, speakers that were purchased through the department and the fact Boll took two additional deputies to a convention that were not approved by the commission.

“It just goes on and on,” Schilling said, tallying the amount Boll submitted in to claims. “You guys can look at this stuff – we have talked about this before. I would like (the claims) not being paid – we did not approve that.”

As Holgard asked for clarification on what exactly was being removed from the claims, Houck said he did not see where the items Schilling was addressing were even listed on the claims presented by the auditor’s office.

“I got it right here,” Schilling said holding up a bundled stack of papers, in which Houck replied, “But where is it on the claims?”

Schilling told the commission he “just saw the amount on there” and went and got documents from the auditor’s office.

A discussion occured between the commission and Deputy Auditor Deb Kahl on how the items were documented within the claims, but there was not a straight answer on how the claims were divided between categories.

The commissioners asked Boll to come into the meeting to address Schilling’s questions.

Boll explained the speakers were purchased to replace ones that went out in order for the deputies to review camera footage and more for reports. As for the two extra deputies who attended convention, Boll said a last-minute opportunity arose for the deputies to get extra training, and the amount ($190) was in the department’s budget, noting the two extra deputies only attended the classes and did stay over as the two approved personnel did.

“We do not provide meals when they are courtesy rides – only when they are under arrest and we actually have to do it,” Boll said when asked if the meal tickets were for courtesy rides.

Schilling responded by saying, “I disagree with a lot of it.”

Holgard asked Boll, moving forward when deputies signed meal tickets if they could ask put what the meal was for, to which Boll agreed. After explaining how the county has paid out the meal tickets in the past, Boll offered to go to his office and look up each ticket in question and determine the reasoning for each meal purchase.

“I don’t think we should pay that stuff until it gets figured out,” Schilling said.

Holgard asked Schilling what he thought the commission should do about the travel for the convention, saying the county handbook says all travel is paid for. However, he noted the handbook also states it has to be approved by the county.

“Like I said Josh, I don’t agree with what you did here – it should have came to the commission,” Schilling said.

County residents in the audience asked Houck for clarification to point out where on the claims provided by the auditor’s office it shows the meals Schilling was disputing, stating they couldn’t find them.

“I can’t either,” Houck said.

A dispute between Kahl, the commissioners and members of the public pursued on the claims presented at the meeting versus the stack of papers Schilling brought to not be paid.

Holgard made a motion to remove the total of the meal tickets, and travel costs for the two additional deputies while approving the rest of the claims, which received a second by Schilling.

“If you are taking it out of the claim list, where are you taking it out of,” a member of the public asked.

Kalh said it would be taken out of the total paid to the credit card company, however, Kahl said she did not prepare the claims, so she wasn’t sure where the specific claims were listed. When members of the audience again began to ask how a vote can be taken, Houck ended the discussion by saying, “we got to move on.”

The motion failed 2-3 with Mohr, Jungwirth and Houck voting against the motion, while Schilling and Holgard voted in favor of it.

Mohr made a motion to approve all the claims as presented, seconded by Jungwirth.

“I would first like to mention I don’t believe the meals would be charged for anything other than what they are meant to be charged for,” Mohr said. “As for as the other two guys getting called in, I believe it was for (classes to keep up with their work).”

The motion passed 3-2 with Mohr, Houck and Jungwirth voting in favor and Schilling and Holgard voting against.

Handbook policies

Lastly, Holgard brought up the county handbook specifically referring to section 4.14, which addresses the employment of relatives and nepotism.

“There are some things in the handbook I guess we aren’t going to worry about,” Holgard said. “But we do have people that have been hired to work together. So are we going to change the handbook or just not follow it.”

Although Holgard did not specifically mention names, comments were geared toward the two deputies who spoke at the Oct. 11 commission meeting, who were hired on as a couple.

“Do you think it’s a good idea to have couples work together,” Holgard asked.

Jungwirth said he feels the wording should be removed instead of not followed and added if the couple can work together in a professional matter, he didn’t think it was an issue.

“That’s a big ‘if,’” Holgard said. “That’s why most places do not have couples working together.”

Schilling said he did not feel “everything” could be taken out of the handbook.

“We might as well not have a handbook,” he snapped, and Holgard agreed.

Jungwirth asked what Holgard was looking for by placing the item on the agenda.

“Either we should either follow it and they shouldn’t have been hired together by following it, or take it out and let anyone work together no matter what,” Holgard said.

Mohr said in 1999 when he was sheriff, he had a brother and sister-in-law working.

“They worked for me for 10 years – there was never a problem,” Mohr said, noting the policy was in place before he took office. “I don’t know why it is now.”

As Boll came back into the commission chambers to observe the discussion, Holgard decided to bring the issue back to the table when all members were present.