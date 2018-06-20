County waiting on disaster declaration

(Editor’s note: There will be an informational meeting on the proposed 75-bed jail facility tonight Wednesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the Edge Event Center located at 1708 W. Grand Crossing.

The last public meeting on the proposed facility will be held on Thursday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Hoven located at 102 Main Street.)

On Tuesday, June 19, Walworth County Commissioners heard residents’ concerns about the condition of their land and roads following the Thursday, May 17, thunderstorm that dropped heavy rains, causing considerable damage in the county.

Several landowners met with the commission to talk about areas of concern, including a culvert that was damaged on Sitka Road and several culverts along a section line that is needed to access hay fields.

The landowners voiced their concerns about the conditions of some county roads, expressing that they were concerned the amount of funding needed for those repairs that was presented to FEMA would not be enough to cover the cleanup and repair in the county, according to Walworth County Assistant Ryan Badten.

Badten said the landowners were understanding about the scope of the damage and the work to repair that damage and were not at the meeting to complain about the work being done. He said their concerns involved the damage, what would be needed to make the repairs and the costs of those repairs to the county.

Currently the staff at the Walworth County Highway Department is working to repair those roads and culvert situations and keeping track of that work to present to FEMA.

The commissioners agreed to have an engineer evaluate the culvert situation on Sitka Road and follow those recommendations on the repair.

The commission also heard an update on the FEMA request and what the agency viewed while in the area last week.

Badten said representatives of the agency viewed the damage that was recorded on the preliminary reports including road and bridge damage.

The next step is waiting on a disaster declaration from the Trump Administration, (see Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s request on page 5.) If and when that declaration comes through, FEMA will send an engineer to the area to further research the road, bridge and culvert damage and repairs.

Speed limit

Badten said several residents who live on 20th Street (Airport Road, County Road 300) presented a petition to the commission to reduce the speed limit that was recently increased to the original 45 mph.

Paul Keller presented the petition signed by residents who live along that road, requesting the speed limit be dropped back to the 35 mph limit that had been enforced during the construction along Grand Crossing several years ago.

The county had recently increased the limit to what it was before that reduction.

The commissioners granted the residents’ request and dropped the limit back to 35 mph along that stretch of road from Highway 1804 (Fourth Avenue East) to 10th Avenue West.

In other business the Walworth County Commission:

• Agreed to purchase a new trailer for Shannon Schilling to replace the trailer that was damaged while the county had rented it to move a skid steer. That equipment was used during the initial clean- up process after the May 17 storm. The county will purchase the trailer at $5,700 for Schilling and will keep the damaged trailer.

• Heard that an appeal of an unemployment insurance request from a former Walworth County deputy had been upheld in court and had been denied. It was determined the county had been within its rights to terminate that employee.

– Katie Zerr –