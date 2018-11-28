Court hearing on MC&RC closing postponed until Dec.

A little breathing room has been granted in the 60-day closing window for the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center.

According to District 23 Representative Spencer Gosch, the court hearing concerning the closing of the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center has been postponed.

The hearing, which was to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28 in Hughes County, has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 20. Because the State of South Dakota is a party in the receivership of 19 facilities in the state, Black Hills Receiver, LLC, must have permission from the state to close any facility. Black Hill Receiver, LLC, took over the 19 facilities on May 1, 2018, after Skyline Healthcare failed to pay bills at the facilities they purchased from Golden Living LLC. Golden Living LLC still owns the building and the equipment at the Mobridge facility. The plan was to discontinue taking residents and to close the doors of the facility on Jan. 31.

A group of community leaders, including Gosch, has been formed to work on saving the facility. They included business owners, city and county leaders.

Gosch said the delay would allow more time for dialogue between the owner of the facility, Golden LivingCenters, and community leaders working to keep the facility open.

– Katie Zerr –