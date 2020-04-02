The latest COVID-19 test result numbers released Thursday morning show the state with 165 total positive cases.

A total of 36 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the total positive case count to 165, up from Wednesday (129). There were 21 new cases and the state’s second confirmed death on Wednesday.

Recoveries increased by 6, for a total of 57, up from Wednesday (51). There were seven new recoveries announced Wednesday. Active cases, currently positive COVID-19 cases, increased to 106 from Wednesday (76). Collective total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at 17. The figure was first announced on Tuesday; it remained at 12 on Wednesday.