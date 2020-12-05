COVID-19 case increase slows

There was a drop in the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state Saturday, Dec. 5. In the daily report the South Dakota Department of Health stated there were 896 new cases with 893 confirmed and 157 probable cases reported.

There were 27 new recorded deaths associated to the virus with 1,091 total in the state. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 16,202 with those hospitalized dropped to 512.

The number of state residents who have contracted the virus now stands at 85,304 with 78,912 confirmed cases and 6,392 probable cases. The Department of Health reports 68,011 residents are listed recovered.

The total of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 4,793.

In Walworth County the number of positive cases is at 535 recorded in the county, with 376 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 159 active cases of the virus in the county. Thirteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 411 with 353 recovered. Five Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the number of positive cases is at 1,093 with 598 reported as recovered. Another Dewey County resident was reported to have died after contracting the virus, bringing the total there to six.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 107 with 94 of the cases listed as recovered. One Campbell County resident has been reported to have died from the virus.

The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive increased to 284 with 215 listed as recovered. Two Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.

The total number of South Dakotans that have tested negative is 253,065.