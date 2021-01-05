COVID-19 case numbers for January 5

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 5 shows there were there were 337 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 107 new probable cases.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus rose to 270. The number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 5,764. There are 93,529 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died from the virus stands at 1,513. The number of active COVID-19 rose slightly to 6,034.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began is 91,455 with 9,621 probable cases.

Two new cases in Walworth County brings the total number of positive cases to 639 in the county, with 582 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county is at 43. Fourteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

No new positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Corson County which stands at 454 cases with 428 recovered. Eleven Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the number of positive cases is at 1,306 with 1,191 reported as recovered. Twelve Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 115 with 107 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus.

In Potter County there are four new confirmed cases and three new probable cases today for a total of 312 residents who have tested positive, 15 of which are currently active. Three Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus and 294 have recovered.