The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Friday, July 10, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 65 new cases and now stands at 7,401.

The number of active cases is reported at 886 cases of COVID-19, with 6,408 residents reported as recovered.

There were no new cases reported Walworth County, holding that number at 16, with 10 of those cases reported as recovered.

Positive cases in Dewey County increased by six, bringing the total to 33, with one being listed as recovered.

One Campbell County resident has tested positive and is now listed as recovered.

Cases in Corson County stayed steady on Monday with the number of positive cases reported at 19, with 17 recovered.

Six more South Dakotans have died during pandemic, bring that number to 106.

The number of negative test results is up to 81,141.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 726, with 65 currently hospitalized.