There are 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota on Saturday, July 11, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total number of current active cases to 875 across the state.

Walworth County reports no new cases today, holding steady with 5 active cases and 11 recoveries. No new cases were reported in Dewey County, with the current number of active cases remaining at 32. Corson County reported one new positive case today, for a total of three of active cases. No new cases were found in Edmunds, McPherson, Campbell or Potter Counties.