The South Dakota Department of Health reported the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota took a jump on Friday, July 17 with 90 new cases being reported.

The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 7,789. The number of active cases increased to 865 cases, with 6,808 residents reported as recovered. One more new case was reported in Walworth County bringing that number at 18, with 14 of those cases reported as recovered.

Another South Dakotan has died from the virus, bringing the number of deaths during pandemic to 116. Positive cases in Dewey County increased to 42 with one being listed as recovered. One Campbell County resident has tested positive and is now listed as recovered. Cases in Corson County increased by two, bringing the reported cases in that county to 22, with 18 recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 88,185. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 763, with 61 currently hospitalized.