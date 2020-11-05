COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased substantially again on Thursday, Nov. 5, with new cases reported as 1,360. There were 1,180 confirmed cases and 180 probable cases.

There are currently 13,610 active cases of COVID-19 in the state and 475 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized.

Deaths in the state increased by 22, bringing that total to 482

State residents who have contracted the virus now stands at 51,151 with 48,833 confirmed cases and 2,318 probable cases. The Department of Health reports 37,059 residents are listed recovered.

The total of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 2,873 with 483 currently hospitalized.

Walworth County increased to 297 positive cases recorded in the county, with 235 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 62 active cases of the virus in the county. Ten Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 258 with 167 recovered. Two Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases is at 460 with 272 reported as recovered. One Dewey County resident is reported to have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 84 with 70 of the cases listed as recovered. One Campbell County resident has been reported to have died from the virus.

The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive increased to 154 with 92 listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 217,985.