COVID-19 cases continue to increase in area

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Sunday, Sept. 27, the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state was 412 . The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 21,541.

Active cases in the state are reported as 3,790 with 17,533 residents reported as recovered. The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 218. The total state residents that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,473, the number of those currently hospitalized jumped to 216.

Positive cases in Walworth County increased by six new cases to 123 with 78 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 45 active cases of the virus in the county, with one death attributed to the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County stays at 91 with 79 recovered. One Corson County resident has been listed in the reported deaths from the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases stayed at 144 with 91 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive increased by five to 29 cases with seven of the cases listed as recovered.

In Potter County the number of residents who have tested positive increased by one to 43, with 32 listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 165,963.