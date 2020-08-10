The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, Aug. 10, reported there were 59 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 9,663.

It was reported that 146 South Dakotans have died from the virus. The number of active cases in the state is now more than a thousand at 1,146, with 8,371 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County stayed steady at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. There was a change in the number of reported positive cases in Dewey County, which now stands at 48, according to the Friday report, with 33 now reported as recovered. Three Campbell County residents have tested positive and with one listed as recovered. Cases in Corson County are now at 34 with 24 recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 121,477. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 882, with 63 currently hospitalized.