The South Dakota Department of Health Tuesday, Aug. 11, reported there were 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 9,713.

There were no new reports of deaths related to the virus, so the number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 stands at 146. The number of active cases in the state is still more than a thousand at 1,060, with 8,507 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County still stands at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. Cases in Corson County increased by two and now is at 36 with 24 recovered. In Dewey County the number of cases also stayed steady at 48 with 33 now reported as recovered. Three Campbell County residents have tested positive and with one listed as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 122,409. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 887, with 57 currently hospitalized.