The South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 12, reported there were 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 9,815.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 stands at 147. The number of active cases in the state is at 1,062, with 8,606 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County still stands at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. Cases in Corson County increased by one and now is at 37 with 26 recovered. In Dewey County the number of cases increased by 1 at 49 with 33 now reported as recovered. Three Campbell County residents have tested positive and with one listed as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 123,628. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 892, with 59 currently hospitalized.