On Thursday, Aug. 13, the South Dakota Department of Health reported there were 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 9,897.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 increased by one and stands at 148. The number of active cases in the state is at 1,058, with 8,691 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County still stands at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. Cases in Corson County stayed steady at 37 with 26 recovered. In Dewey County also held at 49 with 33 now reported as recovered. Three Campbell County residents have tested positive and with one listed as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 124,770. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 896, with 56 currently hospitalized.