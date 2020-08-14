The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, Aug. 14, reported there were 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 10,000.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 increased by two and stands at 150. The number of active cases in the state is at 1,101, with 8,773 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County still stands at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. Four more cases were reported in Corson County with that number now at 41 with 27 recovered. In Dewey County also had an increase of eight case to 57 with 33 reported as recovered. Three Campbell County residents have tested positive and with one listed as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 126,014. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 903, with 65 currently hospitalized.