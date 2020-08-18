The South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, Aug. 18, reported there were 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 10,443.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 154. The number of active cases in the state is at 1,163, with 9,126 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County still stands at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County is now at 48 with 29 recovered. In Dewey County also had an increase to 59 with 33 reported as recovered. Three Campbell County residents have tested positive and with two listed as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 130,013. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 927, with 68 currently hospitalized.