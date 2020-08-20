The South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, Aug. 20, reported there were 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 10,619.

Walworth County increased again to 24 positive cases recorded in the county, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County is now at 49 with 30 recovered. In Dewey County also had an increase to 61 with 36 reported as recovered. In Campbell County another resident tested positive, bringing that number to four positive results with three cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 157. Active cases in the state are reported as 1,269, with 9,265 residents reported as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 132,108. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 940, with 53 currently hospitalized.