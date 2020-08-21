The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, Aug. 21, reported there were 193 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 10,884.

Walworth County increased by three with 27 positive cases recorded in the county, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County is now at 52 with 30 recovered. In Dewey County also had an increase to 62 with 36 reported as recovered. In Campbell County another resident tested positive, bringing that number to four positive results with three cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 159. Active cases in the state are reported as 1,376, with 9,349 residents reported as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 122,891. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 948, with 50 currently hospitalized.