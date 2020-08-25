On Tuesday, Aug. 25, reported there were 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 11,505.

Walworth County stayed steady at 32 positive cases recorded in the county, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County is at 52 with 38 recovered. In Dewey County the positive cases are at 65 with 41 reported as recovered. The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is four with three cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 161. Active cases in the state are reported as 1,530, with 9,814 residents reported as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 137,679. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 974, with 53 currently hospitalized.