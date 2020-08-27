On Thursday, Aug. 27, South Dakota Department of Health reported there were 343 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 12,194. The SDDH reported the update also includes cases that were not reported on Aug. 25 and 26 due to a reporting aberration.

Walworth County increased by two new cases and now has had 37 positive cases recorded in the county, with 20 of those cases reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County is at 52 with 45 recovered. In Dewey County the positive cases increased to 72 with 44 reported as recovered. The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is four with all of the cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 162. Active cases in the state are reported as 2,000 with 10,032 residents reported as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 141,283. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 983, with 75 currently hospitalized.