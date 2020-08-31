After a weekend of record high positive tests reported in the state at 805, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday Aug. 31, there were 187 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 13,509.

Walworth County increased by five cases since Friday, and now has had 43 positive cases recorded in the county, with 27 of those cases reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County is now at 58 with 46 recovered. In Dewey County the positive cases increased to 79 with 56 reported as recovered. The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 5 with 4 of the cases listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 increased to 167. Active cases in the state are reported as 2,730 with 10,612 residents reported as recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 146,529. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,029, with 76 currently hospitalized.