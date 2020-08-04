On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the South Dakota Department of Health reported there were 59 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 9,079.

One more resident has died from the virus, bringing the number of deaths during pandemic to 136. The number of active cases increased to 935 cases, with 8,008 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County stand at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. Positive cases in Dewey County increased by two with 63 positive cases and 33 now being listed as recovered. Two Campbell County residents have tested positive and with one listed as recovered. Cases in Corson County stand increased to 29 with 22 recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 115,381. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 846, with 42 currently hospitalized.