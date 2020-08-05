On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the South Dakota Department of Health reported there were 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 9,168.

One more resident has died from the virus, bringing the number of deaths during the pandemic to 137. The number of active cases increased to 951 cases, with 8,080 residents reported as recovered.

Positive cases in Walworth County stayed steady at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered.

Positive cases in Dewey County increased by one to 64 with 33 listed as recovered.

Another Campbell County resident has tested positive and with one listed as recovered bringing that number to three.

Another case was reported in Corson County increasing that number to 30 with 24 recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 116,374.

According to Darcy Dykhouse, executive assistant at Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics, since the start of COVID-19, MRH&C has conducted 1,146 tests (as of Sunday, Aug. 2) with 29 tests coming back positive; this is a 2.5% positive rate. Note that these tests are not necessarily for individuals within this community, county or even state. Rather, these numbers reflect the number of individuals that presented to one of the facilities and met the criteria for testing and were tested at the lab housed within the hospital.