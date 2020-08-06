On Thursday, Aug. 6, the South Dakota Department of Health reported there were 105 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus to 9,273.

One more resident has died from the virus, bringing the number of deaths during pandemic to 141. The number of active cases increased to 987 cases, with 8,145 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County stand at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. Positive cases in Dewey County increased by two with 65 positive cases and 49 now being listed as recovered. Three Campbell County residents have tested positive and with one listed as recovered. Cases in Corson County increased to 30 with 24 recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 117,574. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 861, with 44 currently hospitalized.