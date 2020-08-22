The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased by 251 new cases on Saturday, Aug. 22, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total number of current active cases to 1,540.

Three new cases were reported in Walworth County, bringing the county total to 30, 13 of which are active and 17 recovered.

Corson County saw no new cases and stands at 21 active cases and 31 recovered. There were two new cases in Dewey County for an increase to 28 active cases and 36 recoveries.

McPherson County saw one new cases reported Saturday, Edmunds County has three new cases, and Potter County reports one new case. No new cases were reported in Campbell or Faulk Counties.