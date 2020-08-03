The South Dakota Department of Health reported the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota jumped by 65 on Monday, Aug. 3. The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 9,020.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from the virus, bringing the number of deaths during pandemic to 135. The number of active cases increased to 946 cases, with 7,939 residents reported as recovered. Positive cases in Walworth County stand at 18, with 17 of those cases reported as recovered. Positive cases in Dewey County increased to 61 with 31 being listed as recovered. Two Campbell County residents have tested positive and with one listed as recovered. Cases in Corson County stand at county to 22, with 18 recovered. The number of negative test results statewide is up to 114,648. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 838, with 39 currently hospitalized.