The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Monday, July 13, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 25 new cases and now stands at 7,524.

The number of active cases is reported at 872 cases of COVID-19, with 6,543 residents reported as recovered.

There were no new cases reported Walworth County, holding that number at 16, with 11 of those cases reported as recovered.

Positive cases in Dewey County is now at 35 with one being listed as recovered.

One Campbell County resident has tested positive and is now listed as recovered.

Cases in Corson County stayed steady on Monday with the number of positive cases reported at 20, with 17 recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during pandemic still stands at 109.

The number of negative test results is up to 83,854.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 742, with 63 currently hospitalized.